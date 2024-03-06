Regina police make 2nd large drug seizure in less than a month, 2 men charged

Send this page to someone via email

The second large drug seizure by the Regina Police Service drug unit in less than one month has led to two men facing multiple charges following an investigation, police say.

The RPS says police seized 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 850 grams of cocaine, 5.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, one litre of gamma-hydroxybutyrate, $22,238 in cash and a vehicle.

“On Friday, March 1, 2024, RDU officers, along with Patrol, arrested two males in a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Albert Street North. Officers had reason to believe the two were involved in drug trafficking,” police stated in a release.

“The two suspects were taken into custody without incident. A search of the suspect vehicle, subsequent to the arrest, turned up a large quantity of illicit drugs, cutting agents, food colorings, mixing tools, heat sealers, weigh scales, and packaging (all tools for mixing/cutting fentanyl).”

The RPS stated the current street value of 4.5 kilograms of fentanyl is approximately $1.8 million.

“The Regina Drug Unit remains committed to holding high-level dealers accountable,” Insp. Cory Lindskog of the investigative services division said in the release. “Arrests like this result in a disruption of the, often deadly, drug trade in our city by taking these dangerous drugs off of our streets.”

Police charged 38-year-old Christopher Ray Briltz with three counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and with possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Police also charged 51-year-old Brent Douglas Orr with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and with possession of the proceeds of property obtained by crime.

Both the accused made their first appearances on these charges in Regina provincial court on Monday.