Lockable lighters behind alarming rise in fires in Vancouver, chief says

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services is sounding the alarm about devices that are the number one cause of fires in the city.

In her annual report, Chief Karen Fry said lockable lighters and torches “posed a new challenge in fire prevention efforts.”

Lockable lighters can emit a continuous flame without holding down a button.

“Indoor smoking of illicit drugs using lockable lighters is prevalent, with users often inadvertently leaving flames unattended, leading to potential ignition of combustible materials,” Fry said.

“Moreover, the process of refilling these lighters carries its own dangers, as spilled lighter fluid can easily ignite, especially on clothing.”

She added that lockable lighters and torches are readily available and there is a lack of regulatory oversight.

“What we’re seeing with these is that they get put in a locked position when they pass out the lighter or torch gets dropped and gets themselves on fire or burns the area they are at on fire,” Fry said.

She added that a fatal fire on Christmas Day near Canada Place was sparked by a lockable lighter.

In the past year, Vancouver firefighters responded to a historic number of calls, according to the report.

There were 4,309 reportable fires, five fire-related fatalities and 72 injuries.

“We continue to address emerging challenges such as the increased risk of fires in Single-Room Occupancy (SRO) buildings and the proliferation of lockable lighters,” Fry added.

She would like them banned from stores across the province, not just in the City of Vancouver.

“We need the federal government to also step up through Health Canada.”

Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner told Global News the city is doing some consultation about the sale of lockable lighters.

“There are a couple of factors that we are taking into consideration,” he said.

“So the disability community needs to be consulted because some people use these lockable lighters due to challenges around their particular disability.”

Meiszner also noted they are used in restaurants and bars.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said regulation of the lockable lighters falls under the federal government but he said he will be looking into what changes can be made.

“What I have heard from the fire commissioner and other fire officials is that those locked butane lighters are significant concerns,” he said.