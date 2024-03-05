Edmonton Oilers score dramatic win over Boston Bruins

The Edmonton Oilers won their fifth in a row, rallying for a 2-1 overtime win over the Boston Bruins Tuesday night.

The Oilers carried most of the play in the first period but found themselves shorthanded late in the frame. Stuart Skinner made a diving blocker save to deny Brad Marchand’s shot from the right wing.

Skinner made another big save on a David Pastrnak one-timer midway through the second. Jake DeBrusk had a partial breakaway later but Skinner snared the puck under his right pad.

The Bruins finally broke through 4:26 into the third when Pavel Zacha wired in a pass from Danton Heinen on a two-on-one. The Oilers went on a power play with 5:08 left when Trent Frederic was charged with holding Connor McDavid. Leon Draisaitl had the Oilers only shot on the man advantage but was stopped by Ullmark.

Story continues below advertisement

Ryan McLeod had a look at an open net from the right side with 2:48 left, but he fired the puck across the crease and wide.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

With Skinner on the bench for an extra attacker, Draisaitl ticked a shot on Ullmark. The puck flipped up in the air, landed behind Ullmark, and skittered over the line to make it 1-1.

“At the end of the day you need one shot, one play to be made. We got a lot of great players on our group that in tight moments can make a play”, Draisaitl said.

In overtime, McDavid sent a cross ice pass to Draisaitl, who powered a one-timer through Ullmark to end it.

“Nice couple moves by (McDavid) there, nice play by him to me. Obviously got very lucky with that shot”, Draisaitl said recalling the winning goal.

McDavid had two assists to get to 99 points. Skinner earned the win with 25 saves.

“There wasn’t too much physicality, but there was almost no room for it. (Bruins) are a really structured team, we played a really good structured game. It was a very competitive and playoff-type game”, forward Mattias Janmark said.

“Their goalie came up with some big saves, but I think the chances were limited both sides just because you got two good teams that defended really well tonight”, head coach Kris Knoblauch said.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Oilers, 38-20-2, will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (630 CHED, Face-off Show at 3:30 p.m, game at 5 p.m.).