Sports

Edmonton Oilers place forward Sam Gagner on waivers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 5, 2024 2:43 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Some recent videos from the world of hockey.
The Edmonton Oilers have placed veteran forward Sam Gagner on waivers, the NHL club announced Tuesday.

The 34-year-old, in his third stint with the Oilers, has five goals and five assists in 27 games this season.

Edmonton Oilers centre Sam Gagner (89) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers centre Sam Gagner (89) against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

The Oilers signed Gagner to a one-year, two-way contract worth US $775,000 on Oct. 31.

He appeared in 18 games over November and December before being sidelined with a concussion.

He has been used sparingly since returning, losing his bottom-six forward minutes to Corey Perry.

Gagner has appeared in just seven games since the club signed Perry on Jan. 22.

Gagner has 197 goals and 332 assists over 1,042 games with Edmonton, Arizona, Philadelphia, Columbus, Vancouver, Detroit and Winnipeg.

He holds the Oilers record for points in a game with eight (four goals, four assists) in a 2012 game against the Chicago Blackhawks.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

