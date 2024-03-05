Stolen Street Connections van found, outreach program continues uninterrupted

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP have successfully located and recovered the stolen Street Connections van.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the van used by Street Connections for its evening outreach program was stolen over the weekend.

However, despite the theft, the outreach program continued to operate as normal with the use of a rental vehicle with signage on the roof.

On Tuesday, the WRHA confirmed the return of the van but advised it would still be using the rental vehicle for the time being.

Street Connections is a part of healthy sexuality and harm reduction in the WRHA’s population and public health program.