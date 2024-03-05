Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen Street Connections van found, outreach program continues uninterrupted

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 5, 2024 4:56 pm
1 min read
The Street Connections van.
The Street Connections van. Provided by the WRHA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba RCMP have successfully located and recovered the stolen Street Connections van.

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) said the van used by Street Connections for its evening outreach program was stolen over the weekend.

However, despite the theft, the outreach program continued to operate as normal with the use of a rental vehicle with signage on the roof.

Click to play video: 'Tips for spotting, reporting stolen vehicles'
Tips for spotting, reporting stolen vehicles
Trending Now

On Tuesday, the WRHA confirmed the return of the van but advised it would still be using the rental vehicle for the time being.

Story continues below advertisement

Street Connections is a part of healthy sexuality and harm reduction in the WRHA’s population and public health program.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices