Bejeweled: Taylor Swift gifted $12K necklace inspired by her iconic red lips

After crafting a detailed masterpiece in mere days, a Canadian jeweller managed to get her creation into the hands of the mighty Taylor Swift.

Virginie Roy’s company Proud Diamond designed a $12,000 necklace inspired by and destined for the American pop superstar.

“The jewel we have sent to Taylor Swift is a masterpiece,” Roy said in an interview Tuesday with Global News in Montreal.

The pendant is an homage to one of Swift’s iconic, can’t-miss features: her red lips. The necklace is adorned with 26 diamonds and 384 rubies — all of which are lab-grown.

As a self-described “super fan,” Roy suddenly had a rare opportunity late last year when the Bejeweled and Karma singer was about to celebrate her 34th birthday in December.

“The Taylor Swift story is quite an adventure,” Roy said.

Roy’s close friend is related to Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, who also grew up on Montreal’s south shore. The Canadian celebrity lives in New York City and “one of his best friends is Taylor Swift,” according to Roy.

View image in full screen The $12,000 necklace gifted to Taylor Swift includes a pendant inspired by the singer’s trademark red lips. Virginie Roy

That is when Roy knew she couldn’t miss her chance and immediately got to work. In a race against the clock, Roy and her team delved into the creation and made it just in time to send it to the immensely popular artist.

Her gift is now with Swift’s stylist — and Roy is just waiting for one of her wildest dreams to come true.

“We are so close,” Roy said. “So close. I’m looking at all of the photos. … And I’m a super fan so I cannot wait to see my jewel on her.”

The gift included a heartfelt note to Swift from Roy, who admitted she knew the gesture was a long shot “but aren’t those worth taking?”

“I was inspired to offer this piece to you, Taylor, because your fearless independence and authentic self-expression resonate deeply with Proud Diamond’s ethos (and with myself!),” Roy wrote in the letter.

View image in full screen Virginie Roy wears a sketch of the creation for Taylor Swift, based on her iconic red lips. Virginie Roy

Three years ago, Roy launched her company in hopes of marrying her love for creating jewelry with her ethical and eco-friendly values. Proud Diamond only works with lab-grown stones instead of “blood diamonds.”

“We’re not only making jewelry with diamonds here, we are also making a statement of what luxury should stands for in the 21st century,” Roy said.

The businesswoman is patiently waiting to see if Swift will wear her painstakingly crafted gift, but it appears Swifties have already gotten on board.

The company decided to sell a smaller version and limited-edition of the red lips pendant for fellow fans.

“It’s crazy because it’s already sold out,” Roy said, adding 18 were purchased.

For now Roy is crossing her fingers, but she says if Swift wears her creation then she may just have to hire more jewellers.

“Everything Taylor Swift touches is transforming into gold,” she said.