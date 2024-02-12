Game? What game? Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take centre stage at Super Bowl

Send this page to someone via email

Even as the Kansas City Chiefs triumphed 25-22 over the San Francisco 49ers in the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday, much of the world had eyes on how Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would celebrate.

Swift, 34, made her much-anticipated arrival to Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium Sunday afternoon with her famous friends, actor Blake Lively and rapper Ice Spice, in tow.

The Anti-Hero singer watched the football match from a private suite — reportedly purchased by Kelce himself to the tune of over US$1 million — alongside Kelce’s mother Donna, father Ed and brother Jason.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift, Ice Spice and Blake Lively at Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Swift and her crew were later joined by singer Lana Del Rey, who Swift had also brought onstage during her historic Grammy win last week.

While in attendance to support her tight-end boyfriend, Swift wore a stylish black corset and ripped denim, paired with a red-and-white Chiefs jacket. Though her usual favourite number is 13, Swift wore an ’87’ pendant necklace, an homage to Kelce’s jersey number. Even Swift’s black, heeled boots were emblazoned with a red-and-gold bedazzled ’87.’

View image in full screen Taylor Swift wearing an ’87’ pendant to Super Bowl LVIII on Feb. 11, 2024. Harry How/Getty Images

Swift would have raced to Las Vegas following her four Eras Tour concerts in Toyko, Japan, last week. The singer’s private jet — which has controversially made headlines in recent weeks — touched down in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon, CBS News reported.

Whether NFL fans love or hate Swift’s appearances at games, much of the Super Bowl coverage focused on the singer. In the spirit of football, Swift even playfully chugged her beer when she appeared on the Jumbotron.

Taylor Swift just chugged a beer when she was shown on the video board at the Super Bowl . pic.twitter.com/LPn55wWDBc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 12, 2024

Travis Kelce shoves head coach

For Swifties watching the game, one standout moment came during a tense interaction between Kelce and Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

After Kelce, 34, became upset about being pulled from the game during the first half, Kelce shouted angrily in Reid’s face from the sidelines. Kelce shoved Reid, 65, causing the coach to lose his balance.

Teammate Jerick McKinnon wrapped his arms around Kelce in what appeared to be an attempt to end the altercation.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce shouts at head coach Andy Reid in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Online, many dedicated Swift fans said Kelce’s behaviour was a red flag. A number of fans and NFL viewers went so far as to argue that Swift should dump Kelce over the incident.

Reid, however, seemed to shrug off the altercation in good spirits.

“He keeps me young,” Reid said during an appearance on CBS’s post-game show. “He tested that hip out. He caught me off balance – normally, I’d give him a little bit, but I didn’t have any feet under me.”

During a press conference after the game, Kelce said he has “the greatest coach this game has ever seen.”

“He’s one of the best leaders of men that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Kelce said. “He’s helped me a lot with channelling that emotion, with channelling that passion and I owe my entire career to that guy and being able to control how emotional I get.

“I just love him, man.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Super Bowl kiss

As the clock ran out and the Chiefs secured their victory, Swift and her friends had a rowdy celebration in their suite.

Watch the moment Taylor Swift started celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/jWHxKlfWYO — AP NFL (@AP_NFL) February 12, 2024

Shortly after, Swift followed the Kelce family members out onto the football field to greet the winning team. Swift held onto Donna’s arm and blew Kelce a kiss as they approached.

View image in full screen Taylor Swift, standing next to Donna Kelce, blows a kiss to Travis Kelce. Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kelce hugged his mother first while Swift stood back.

Then, while surrounded by a swarm of reporters and photographers, Kelce embraced Swift, and the pair shared a kiss.

View image in full screen Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift share a kiss after the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024, in Las Vegas. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The couple buzzed quietly to one another as they embraced, with Swift seemingly gushing over Kelce with exclamations of, “I can’t believe it. How did you do that?”

Swift appeared to tell Kelce, “I’m so proud of you.”

View image in full screen Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce kiss at the centre of a large crowd after the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win on Feb. 11, 2024. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After the Super Bowl, Swift and Kelce celebrated the team’s win at a private party. Swift’s music, unsurprisingly, was in the DJ’s lineup. The pair celebrated the Super Bowl win, and their Love Story, to Swift’s song by the same name.

🚨| Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vibing to "Love Story" at the Chiefs Super Bowl afterparty! #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/qVTUDjKKla — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

Sunday’s Super Bowl win was the second consecutive victory for the Kansas City Chiefs — if anybody noticed.