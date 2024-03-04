Former Cobourg school principal charged with historical sexual assault on student

Send this page to someone via email

A former school principal in Cobourg, Ont., previously convicted of sexual assault of a student over 30 years ago faces a new historical sexual assault charge following a recent investigation.

Northumberland OPP say on Nov. 16, 2023, a complainant reported an incident that allegedly occurred between 1988 to 1991 while the individual was a student and the accused served as a principal at Camborne Public School, just north of Cobourg.

OPP on March 1 they arrested of Douglas Kennedy, 78, of Peterborough, Ont., who was charged with sexual assault.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg at a future date.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

OPP continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call them at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no stature of limitations on sexual offences and a report can be made to police at any time, regardless of how much time has passed,” OPP stated.

Previously convicted

According to a Toronto Star article on June 11, 1993, Kennedy, then 47, was sentenced to jail for two years less a day after he has convicted of sexually assaulting a boy when he was a 10-year-old student at Camborne Public School in 1988 until 1991.

The article indicates Kennedy denied the charges throughout his trial

Court heard that Kennedy suffered two broken legs after being attacked with a baseball bat in August 1991 when the boy’s stepfather first learned of the sexual assault.

In his sentencing, Justice John Kerr said Kennedy’s breach of trust and authority warranted a jail term as Kennedy was in a “position of authority and trust” during the boy’s formative years.