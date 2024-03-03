Extreme cold warning issued for Rocky View County

An extreme cold warning was issued for Rocky View County just outside of Calgary on Sunday afternoon, a day after a snowfall warning.
Environment Canada said in an alert sent at 3:35 p.m. that extremely cold wind chills near -40 are expected overnight and early Monday morning.
Temperatures will be “moderate” on Monday but extreme cold may return that evening. Environment Canada said temperatures will moderate more substantially on Tuesday.
