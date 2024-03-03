SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Extreme cold warning issued for Rocky View County

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 5:48 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Some Alberta drivers surprised their vehicles don’t have a block heater'
Some Alberta drivers surprised their vehicles don’t have a block heater
Some Alberta drivers surprised their vehicles don’t have a block heater – Jan 15, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An extreme cold warning was issued for Rocky View County just outside of Calgary on Sunday afternoon, a day after a snowfall warning.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Environment Canada said in an alert sent at 3:35 p.m. that extremely cold wind chills near -40 are expected overnight and early Monday morning.

Trending Now

Temperatures will be “moderate” on Monday but extreme cold may return that evening. Environment Canada said temperatures will moderate more substantially on Tuesday.

More on Calgary
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices