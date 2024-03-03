Extreme cold warning issued for Rocky View County

Send this page to someone via email

An extreme cold warning was issued for Rocky View County just outside of Calgary on Sunday afternoon, a day after a snowfall warning.

Environment Canada said in an alert sent at 3:35 p.m. that extremely cold wind chills near -40 are expected overnight and early Monday morning.

Temperatures will be “moderate” on Monday but extreme cold may return that evening. Environment Canada said temperatures will moderate more substantially on Tuesday.