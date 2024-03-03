Recipe: Chef Luke Boswell Bar Corso’s indivia

Send this page to someone via email

An emerging food trend for 2024 is snacking. While it’s not new, we learn how to make a splash and elevate your snacking game with Chef Luke Boswell from Commercial Drive’s Bar Corso. He joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend for Cooking Together.

Anchovy Cream:

100g anchovies

50g garlic

80g olive oil

3 egg yolks

20g Dijon mustard

30g lemon juice

10g vinegar

30g white wine

200g cream

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Plating:

Endive leaves

Crisped chicken skin

Black anchovies

Chives

Instructions:

Prepare Anchovy Cream:

In a pan, combine anchovies, garlic, and olive oil.

Cook over low heat until caramelized, then set aside to cool.

Strain the caramelized anchovies and garlic.

In a blender, combine caramelized anchovies and garlic with egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, white wine, and cream. Blend until smooth.

Pass the mixture through a sieve for smoothness.

Transfer the cream into a siphon gun with 2 charges of gas.

Assemble:

Lay down endive leaves on a serving platter.

Fill each endive leaf with the prepared anchovy cream.

Top the filled endive leaves with crisped chicken skin, black anchovies, and chopped chives.

Note: Serve immediately as an appetizer or as part of a main course.