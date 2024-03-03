SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Recipe: Chef Luke Boswell Bar Corso’s indivia

By The Staff Global News
Posted March 3, 2024 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Snacking in 2024'
Cooking Together: Snacking in 2024
An emerging food trend for 2024 is snacking. While it's not new, we learn how to make a splash and elevate your snacking game with Chef Luke Boswell from Commercial Drive's Bar Corso. He joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend for Cooking Together.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

An emerging food trend for 2024 is snacking. While it’s not new, we learn how to make a splash and elevate your snacking game with Chef Luke Boswell from Commercial Drive’s Bar Corso. He joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend for Cooking Together.

Anchovy Cream:

  • 100g anchovies
  • 50g garlic
  • 80g olive oil
  • 3 egg yolks
  • 20g Dijon mustard
  • 30g lemon juice
  • 10g vinegar
  • 30g white wine
  • 200g cream
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Plating:

  • Endive leaves
  • Crisped chicken skin
  • Black anchovies
  • Chives

Instructions:

Prepare Anchovy Cream:

  • In a pan, combine anchovies, garlic, and olive oil.
  • Cook over low heat until caramelized, then set aside to cool.
  • Strain the caramelized anchovies and garlic.
  • In a blender, combine caramelized anchovies and garlic with egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, white wine, and cream. Blend until smooth.
  • Pass the mixture through a sieve for smoothness.
  • Transfer the cream into a siphon gun with 2 charges of gas.

Assemble:

  • Lay down endive leaves on a serving platter.
  • Fill each endive leaf with the prepared anchovy cream.
  • Top the filled endive leaves with crisped chicken skin, black anchovies, and chopped chives.

Note: Serve immediately as an appetizer or as part of a main course.

More on Entertainment
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices