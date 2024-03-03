Recipe: Chef Luke Boswell Bar Corso’s indivia

An emerging food trend for 2024 is snacking. While it’s not new, we learn how to make a splash and elevate your snacking game with Chef Luke Boswell from Commercial Drive’s Bar Corso. He joins Jennifer Palma on Global News Morning Weekend for Cooking Together.
Anchovy Cream:
- 100g anchovies
- 50g garlic
- 80g olive oil
- 3 egg yolks
- 20g Dijon mustard
- 30g lemon juice
- 10g vinegar
- 30g white wine
- 200g cream
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
Plating:
- Endive leaves
- Crisped chicken skin
- Black anchovies
- Chives
Instructions:
Prepare Anchovy Cream:
- In a pan, combine anchovies, garlic, and olive oil.
- Cook over low heat until caramelized, then set aside to cool.
- Strain the caramelized anchovies and garlic.
- In a blender, combine caramelized anchovies and garlic with egg yolks, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, vinegar, white wine, and cream. Blend until smooth.
- Pass the mixture through a sieve for smoothness.
- Transfer the cream into a siphon gun with 2 charges of gas.
Assemble:
- Lay down endive leaves on a serving platter.
- Fill each endive leaf with the prepared anchovy cream.
- Top the filled endive leaves with crisped chicken skin, black anchovies, and chopped chives.
Note: Serve immediately as an appetizer or as part of a main course.
More on Entertainment
- A dangerous topic: What sounds better, CD or vinyl? Well…
- B.C. liquor laws back in the spotlight after restaurant fined for patrons dancing
- Anant Ambani wedding: Celebs, wealthy elite attend lavish billionaire festivities
- ‘What I love to do’: Meet Ruby Chopstix, Manitoba’s first drag artist-in-residence
Comments