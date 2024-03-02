Winnipeg woman randomly shot in face at local establishment, police apprehend suspect

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they have arrested a man after a woman was randomly shot in the face and found at a home at the 500 block of William Ave.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m, police found the 42-year-old woman after they responded to reports of an injured woman. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition while officers went to a local establishment in the 600 block of Maryland Street where the shooting supposedly took place.

Police say the suspected man had already fled before officers arrived.

Around an hour or so later the man went back to the establishment and officers safely placed him under arrest and recovered a CO² air pistol and CO² canisters concealed on his person, which were seized as evidence.

The police investigation shows that the man was sitting beside the woman at the establishment when he produced and discharged the firearm at the victim unprovoked.

The woman sustained a facial injury that will require several surgeries to repair.

Police say the two were not previously known to each other.

An 18-year-old man from Theresa Point is in custody and facing multiple charges related to weapons and assault. He was detained in custody.