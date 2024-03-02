Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police arrest 2 people with guns, drugs following midnight dispute

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted March 2, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police say they arrested two people with firearms and drugs following a dispute on Saturday.
Winnipeg police say they arrested two people with firearms and drugs following a dispute on Saturday. . SDV
Winnipeg police say they have arrested two people with firearms and drugs following a dispute early Saturday.

Twenty minutes past midnight police went to a business in the 1100 block of Arlington Street for a report of several people believed to have firearms engaged in some kind of dispute.

Man wanted for manslaughter arrested, detained in custody by Winnipeg police

Police say officers saw two men run away from the scene and one of them was arrested after a short foot pursuit, while the other one continued to run.

With the assistance of Flight Operations Unit (Air1), the second man was found in a backyard in the 900 block of Pacific Avenue.

He was safely taken into custody and officers recovered two guns within proximity of the two men at the time of their arrests.

Police say the following items were seized:

  • a Glock 42 .380 calibre handgun with a loaded magazine
  • a Glock 22 .40 calibre handgun with a loaded magazine
  • 35 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $3,500
  • $1,050 cash
  • cellphones

The men, aged 32 and 29, both from Winnipeg, face multiple charges related to firearms and drug possession.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

