Defenceman Lyubushkin is back with Maple Leafs

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Defenceman Ilya Lyubushkin is back with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto acquired Lyubushkin and the rights to forward Kirill Slepets on Thursday night in a three-team deal that also involved the Anaheim Ducks and Carolina Hurricanes.

Anaheim will receive Toronto’s 2025 third-round pick and retain 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s salary. Carolina obtains a 2024 sixth-round selection and retains 50 per cent of Lyubushkin’s remaining salary.

Story continues below advertisement

The average annual value of the contract with the Maple Leafs will be US$687,500.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Lyubushkin, 29, has appeared in 55 games for Anaheim this season, recording four assists. The six-foot-two, 200-pound Russian was previously with Toronto during the 2021-22 season.

Lyubushkin originally joined the Arizona Coyotes as a free agent in May 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 29, 2024.