Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Family still struggling with murder charge in B.C. man’s hit-and-run death

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 9:32 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Family of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out'
Family of fatal hit-and-run victim speaks out
WATCH: We are hearing for the first time from the family of a Vancouver Island man who was killed in a hit-and -un while riding his bike. As Rumina Daya reports, the man accused is facing the unusual charge of first degree murder.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The family of a man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Vancouver Island earlier this month says it is struggling with the fact the man accused of being behind the wheel is charged with first-degree murder.

Rod Kelly, 54, was struck and killed on Feb. 8 as he rode his bicycle on the Comox Valley Parkway near Courtenay.

Click to play video: 'Man charged with murder in Courtenay cyclist’s death from hit-and-run'
Man charged with murder in Courtenay cyclist’s death from hit-and-run

Kelly was discovered in a ditch by passersby who spotted a bright light shining in the darkness.

Story continues below advertisement

“Why is there a flashlight in the ditch? So they stopped. They were the ones that found Rodney,” said Kelly’s mother, Laurie Brong.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

“And he spoke. He said, ‘I’m OK, I’m OK.’ And then, of course, he passed out trying to get up. It was just horrible.”

RCMP arrested a suspect two days after the deadly crash in a remote area near Cumberland.

Steven Squires, 45, has been charged with first-degree murder and failing to stop after an accident causing death.

Brong said she’s still grappling with the fact that Kelly was left in a ditch to die.

“That’s what hurts,” she told Global News through tears. “That really angers me.”

Kelly’s family was in a Vancouver Island courtroom Thursday morning in anticipation of Squires’ first public appearance.

Click to play video: 'Cyclist killed in Courtenay, B.C. hit and run'
Cyclist killed in Courtenay, B.C. hit and run
Trending Now

The hearing was ultimately cancelled and has been rescheduled for March 7.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was upset,” Kelly’s cousin Mary Lou Harris said.

The test for first-degree murder requires prosecutors to prove a suspect killed a person with planning and deliberation. They do not need to prove the suspect knew the victim or targeted them personally.

It remains unclear what evidence Mounties presented to Crown counsel to secure a murder charge so quickly.

“I was surprised at that too,” Brong said. “And I’m thinking like, ‘Holy crap, you just seen somebody on a bike riding, so you just mowed him over, or did you know my son?'”

Earlier this week investigators made another plea for witnesses, video, or anyone who spoke with Kelly on the evening of Feb. 8.

Kelly struggled with addiction, but loved ones described the former logger and tug boat operator as a good dad and a man who would help anyone.

“I just wish he was here,” Kelly’s stepfather Bing Brong said.

“I really miss him. He’s a really good friend and my son.”

— with files from Rumina Daya

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices