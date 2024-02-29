Ontario measles case with ‘unknown source of infection’ discovered

Send this page to someone via email

Officials are redoubling calls for parents to keep children up-to-date on their vaccinations as a fourth measles case is discovered in southern Ontario.

The latest case has been confirmed in Newmarket, Ont., and is causing concern because officials have not been immediately able to link it to travel.

Measles is a highly contagious viral infection that can spread through air and close contact. Symptoms include a rash, fever, cough and fatigue.

“A case in York Region is the fourth case in Ontario and unique because the source of infection is unknown,” York Region Public Health said in a statement Thursday.

Other cases have been discovered in Toronto, Mississauga and Kitchener but were all linked to people with travel history.

“YRPH is reaching out to known contacts who may have been exposed to this confirmed case of measles virus,” the public health agency said.

Anyone who visited the following locations is being urged to monitor themselves for symptoms as they may have been exposed.

Melt N Dip Restaurant 1018 Eglinton Ave. E. #4, Mississauga on Saturday, February 24, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Mackenzie Health Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital (Main Waiting Area) Emergency Department 3200 Major Mackenzie Dr. W., Vaughan on Monday February 26, 2024, from approximately 2:40 p.m. to 4:55 p.m.

Vellore Medical Clinic 10395 Weston Rd, Woodbridge on Monday, February 26, 2024, from approximately 12:10 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

“Anyone who may have been exposed at these times and locations should immediately confirm they have two doses of measles vaccine,” York Region Public Health said.

The recent cases of measles prompted Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, to write to public health agencies urging them to be vigilant.

Moore warned in his memo that travel during March break could lead to more cases in the province.

“Health system partners in Ontario must be prepared for the continued importation of cases and potential outbreaks,” the memo read.