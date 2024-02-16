Infant hospitalized with 2nd Toronto-area measles case in a week

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials in Toronto have issued a warning after an infant who had recently travelled abroad was confirmed to have measles.

Toronto Public Health issued the warning on Friday afternoon, saying the infant with measles is currently in hospital.

“Measles is a highly contagious viral infection with symptoms including red rash, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue,” health officials said in a statement.

Measles spreads through the air and close contact. Toronto Public Health highlighted that vaccinations are “highly effective” at stopping its spread.

Get the latest Health IQ news. Sent to your email, every week.

A decline in vaccination rates for children during the pandemic may also be a cause for concern, officials said. Children who are behind on their routine vaccines are encouraged to book an appointment at a community clinic.

Toronto Public Health did not say what the recent travel history associated with the infant was but said staff were following up with anyone known to have been in contact with them.

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms of measles can begin roughly 10 days after exposure, officials said.

The case confirmed by Toronto Public Health is the second recent case to be found in the Greater Toronto Area, with another case also linked to travel discovered in Mississauga on Tuesday.

Health officials in Peel released a list of locations in Mississauga, including a Walmart on Dundas Street East, where people could have been exposed to measles.

In January, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit issued a warning about a potential measles exposure at four locations, including a flight landing at Toronto Pearson Airport, a Highway 401 ONroute and a medical centre in Windsor.

The western Ontario health unit did not disclose how many suspected cases it had identified to prompt the potential exposure warning.