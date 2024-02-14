Case of measles found in Ontario child with recent travel history

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Public Health said it has confirmed a case of measles in an Ontario child who has a recent history of international travel.

“Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads easily to those who are not immunized or have not previously had measles,” PPH said.

Those who are most at risk for complications are infants under one year old, unimmunized pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems, the local public health unit said.

A release was issued on Tuesday to advise the public of the various locations with dates and times of possible exposure to the virus due to the confirmed case.

Feb. 1: Wow…What A Deal! at 3100 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, from about 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 1: Walmart at 1500 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, from about 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Feb. 3: Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Site at 100 Queensway W., Emergency Department, from about 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Feb. 5: 400 Dundas Medical at 400 Dundas St. E. #105a, Mississauga, from about 10.30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 6 & 7: Trillium Health Partners Mississauga Site at 100 Queensway W., Emergency Department, from about 7 p.m. Feb. 6 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 7.

They also note measles symptoms can start between seven and 21 days after infection. Symptoms can include a high fever that may spike to higher than 104 degrees F, a cough, a runny nose, red watery eyes similar to pink eye, sensitivity to light, and a red rash that lasts up to a week.

Peel Public health said those who plan to travel internationally to destinations with high levels of measles should ensure they are immunized and have up-to-date measles vaccinations.