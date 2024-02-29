Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Temperatures in Calgary could rapidly plunge 15-20 degrees Thursday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 2:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Hour at 6 Calgary: Feb 28'
Global News Hour at 6 Calgary: Feb 28
The former head of human resources at the Calgary Police Service is speaking out, alleging a culture of bullying and harassment. Calgary police are taking a deep dive, looking at what needs to be done to tackle racism and build trust in the community. The UCP gives the green sector the green light but it comes with more limits.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A weather advisory was put in place for the City of Calgary on Thursday, with a sudden drop in temperatures — as much as 20 degrees in less than an hour — expected.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 10:40 a.m.

The agency warned that a cold front approaching from the north “will bring a sudden drop in temperatures” by Thursday afternoon.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Temperatures may drop 15 to 20 degrees Celsius in less than an hour,” the Environment Canada advisory said.

“Be prepared if heading outside… wet areas from recent snowmelt will freeze leading to slippery conditions.”

Click to play video: 'Volunteers boost spirits, batteries of stranded Calgarians'
Volunteers boost spirits, batteries of stranded Calgarians
Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices