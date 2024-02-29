Temperatures in Calgary could rapidly plunge 15-20 degrees Thursday

See more sharing options

A weather advisory was put in place for the City of Calgary on Thursday, with a sudden drop in temperatures — as much as 20 degrees in less than an hour — expected.

Environment Canada issued the warning at 10:40 a.m.

The agency warned that a cold front approaching from the north “will bring a sudden drop in temperatures” by Thursday afternoon.

“Temperatures may drop 15 to 20 degrees Celsius in less than an hour,” the Environment Canada advisory said.

“Be prepared if heading outside… wet areas from recent snowmelt will freeze leading to slippery conditions.”