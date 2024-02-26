Edmonton enacting Phase 1 parking ban after winter wallop leaves roads icy, covered in snow

Send this page to someone via email

In the span of under 24 hours, Edmonton went from bare roads and brown grass to a winter wonderland as nearly a foot of snow fell when an Alberta clipper swept across the province Sunday.

The sudden weather change caused ice to form on roads before they were covered by some 20 centimetres of snow, and that’s prompted the City of Edmonton to enact a citywide Phase 1 parking ban.

The ban begins with Phase 1 (major roads), on Monday at 7 p.m. Phase 1 is expected to last for approximately 48 hours.

During Phase 1, crews clear arterial roads, collector roads, bus routes (marked with seasonal no parking signage) and roads within business improvement areas.

Vehicles parked on Phase 1 parking ban routes after 7 p.m. may be ticketed and towed at the owner’s expense. Crews and equipment will be working 24 hours a day until Phase 1 roads are clear.

Parking is banned in these areas until the clearing of the roads is complete. People may continue to park on residential streets.

Vehicles parked on hills along arterial roads, collector roads and bus routes in the downtown area will be ticketed and may be towed. If a vehicle has been towed, the owner should contact 311 for details.

Once the Phase 1 parking ban is complete, a separate announcement may be made if the city determines a Phase 2 (residential and industrial) parking ban is necessary.

The city will provide an update as crews finalize work, but expects the parking ban to remain in effect for three to five days.

“We have experienced blowing and drifting of snow, in addition to the significant accumulation in the last 24 hours, and a Phase 1 parking ban is necessary to ensure the major roadways are cleared and safe for all vehicles,” said Val Dacyk, general supervisor of infrastructure field operations, parks and roads services.

"Keeping major roadways cleared of parked vehicles is essential for crews to clear roads."

The fast-moving low-pressure system dumped about 20 centimetres of snow across the Edmonton region, which saw the highest concentration of snowfall, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“The largest winter storm of the season brought significant snowfall to a large portion of central Alberta overnight,” the national weather agency said in an update Monday morning.

The heaviest swath of snow fell along the Yellowhead corridor through the city of Edmonton.

Drivers are advised to slow down, give themselves more time to get places and maintain a safe following distance between vehicles. Give snow- and ice-clearing crews room as they work to get the roads cleared.

During the Phase 1 parking ban, the city said EPark zones are not active while these areas are cleared.

The city said parking is allowed on roads as soon as they have been cleared, as long as parking is allowed there normally. The city said residents should refer to the Roadways Snow Clearing Map for current clearing status of roadways.