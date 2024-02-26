Edmonton area receives new blast of winter, under snowfall warning Monday

Send this page to someone via email

A recent stretch of warm weather in the Edmonton area ended Sunday as cold weather crept in and the region saw a significant amount of snow fall to the ground.

As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the city remained under a snowfall warning.

“Snow will continue today, with additional amounts of two to four centimetres,” a post on Environment and Climate Change Canada’s website said Monday. “Generally, reports of between 10 and 20 cm of snow fell overnight.

“Wind gusts up to 60 km/h, particularly east of Edmonton towards the Saskatchewan border, are causing periods of localized blowing and drifting snow this morning.”

The weather agency said conditions were expected to improve throughout the day but warned the snowfall could make driving problematic in some areas.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance,” ECCC said.

The City of Edmonton activated its extreme cold weather protocols at noon on Sunday.

The protocols are aimed at protecting those experiencing homelessness in Edmonton from the cold.

The city said it has a target date of Friday for lifting its extreme cold weather response protocols.

“If weather conditions remain cold beyond this time frame, the response will be extended,” city officials said.

“The threshold for activating the city’s extreme weather response is a temperature of -20 C with wind chill for at least three consecutive nights.”