Traffic

Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions Thursday morning

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted February 29, 2024 9:57 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 28'
B.C. evening weather forecast: Feb. 28
RELATED: Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has your Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024, forecast for Metro Vancouver and British Columbia.
The Coquihalla Highway was closed Thursday morning in both directions.

It was closed due to a vehicle incident that happened near the Coquihalla Summit area, between Hope and Merritt.

An assessment is in progress, according to DriveBC on Thursday morning.

Click to play video: 'Snowy Sea to Sky Highway mess'
Snowy Sea to Sky Highway mess

There is an active winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, covering Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

It is expected that 5 centimetres of snow will fall on the Coquihalla on Thursday, 15 cm for the Trans-Canada Highway, and 15 cm for Highway 3.

“A strong Pacific frontal system is pushing through the B.C. interior with snowfall associated with the system continuing today,” the Environment Canada alert warning said Thursday morning.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off this Thursday morning. However, accumulating snow will continue at Kootenay and Rogers Pass into this evening.”

Visibility is expected to be severely impacted for drivers.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

