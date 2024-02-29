Coquihalla Highway closed in both directions Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquihalla Highway was closed Thursday morning in both directions.

It was closed due to a vehicle incident that happened near the Coquihalla Summit area, between Hope and Merritt.

An assessment is in progress, according to DriveBC on Thursday morning.

2:39 Snowy Sea to Sky Highway mess

There is an active winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway, covering Hope to Merritt, the Trans-Canada Highway, Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass and Highway 3.

Story continues below advertisement

It is expected that 5 centimetres of snow will fall on the Coquihalla on Thursday, 15 cm for the Trans-Canada Highway, and 15 cm for Highway 3.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“A strong Pacific frontal system is pushing through the B.C. interior with snowfall associated with the system continuing today,” the Environment Canada alert warning said Thursday morning.

“The heavy snowfall and gusty winds should begin to taper off this Thursday morning. However, accumulating snow will continue at Kootenay and Rogers Pass into this evening.”

Visibility is expected to be severely impacted for drivers.