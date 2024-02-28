Menu

Politics

Quebec launches new helpline for politicians after hundreds quit office

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 28, 2024 1:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Calls for ‘cultural shift’ in municipal politics following Gatineau mayor’s resignation'
Calls for ‘cultural shift’ in municipal politics following Gatineau mayor’s resignation
RELATED: Some Quebec mayors and city councillors are hoping for a cultural shift. This comes after Gatineau Mayor France Bélisle became the latest to step down from her role last week, citing a toxic workplace and mental health concerns. Elected officials are warning we could see more departures like this if there isn't a change in the way municipal politicians are treated. Global's Franca Mignacca reports.
Quebec is committing $2 million to connect politicians and their families with psychological aid after a wave of resignations and leaves of absence among elected municipal officials.

A new telephone helpline is available starting today for politicians in need of assistance, after almost 10 per cent have quit since the 2021 municipal elections.

Quebec says the helpline is part of a multi-year plan to improve working conditions for local leaders, but today’s announcement comes just one week after the abrupt resignation of the mayor of Gatineau.

France Bélisle cited a hostile work environment, including death threats from members of the public, in her decision to step down from the post.

Minister of Municipal Affairs Andrée Laforest says a growing number of elected officials are quitting because of intimidation and harassment — at least 741 of 8,000 local politicians have quit since 2021.

The provincial government also plans to create a mandatory online course for newly elected leaders to better equip them to handle some of the stressors of their roles.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

