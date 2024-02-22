Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Gatineau mayor abruptly steps down, citing difficult climate for municipal politicians

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2024 3:15 pm
1 min read
Gatineau Mayor France Belisle takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Belisle has resigned her post, citing a difficult climate for municipal politicians in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Gatineau Mayor France Belisle takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Belisle has resigned her post, citing a difficult climate for municipal politicians in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. skp
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The mayor of Gatineau, Que., has abruptly resigned her post, citing a difficult climate for municipal politicians in the province.

France Bélisle says her resignation takes effect immediately, adding that she made the decision to preserve her health and her integrity.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Bélisle says she has been witness to personal attacks that go beyond normal political criticism, including death threats.

She also told a brief news conference Thursday that she does not want to be associated with certain upcoming decisions.

Bélisle also called on the provincial government to reflect on the plight of municipal politicians, citing other cases where politicians have quit or taken a leave of absence.

Bélisle was elected the first female mayor of Gatineau, which is across the river from Ottawa, in November 2021.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices