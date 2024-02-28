‘Big Brother Canada’ Season 12 contestants: Meet (most of) the houseguests

Send this page to someone via email

It’s that time of year again, Big Brother Canada diehards!

The houseguests for the homegrown reality show’s twelfth season were revealed Wednesday, to great anticipation.

Among the 12 new contenders for the Season 12 crown are an ESL teacher from North Bay, Ont., a general contractor from Happy Valley-Goose Bay, NL, and a videographer from Selkirk, Man. Two mystery all-stars will be revealed during the season premiere, bringing the total of competing houseguests to 14.

Global News spoke with three incoming houseguests earlier this week (which you can watch via the video link above). Needless to say excitement is high.

This season, #BBCAN12 will air three nights a week, featuring new episodes every Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT (Head of Household), Tuesdays at 7 p.m. ET/PT (Power of Veto) and Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT (Eviction).

Season 12 houseguests are competing for over $200,000 in cash and prizes.

‘Big Brother Canada’ premieres March 5 at 7 p.m. ET/PT exclusively on Global. It’s also available to stream live and on demand with STACK TV and the Global TV app.

Global News, Global TV and ‘Big Brother Canada’ are all properties of Corus Entertainment.