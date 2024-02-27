Saskatchewan street laws updated to crack down on stunting and street racing

Send this page to someone via email

Tougher penalties are coming for Saskatchewan drivers who stunt, street race or commit high-speed offences.

SGI announced that as of May 1, drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h or double the posted speed limit, stunting or street racing will receive a 30-day vehicle impoundment and seven day licence suspension.

“Those dangerous activities put all road users at risk, and they have no place in our communities or on our highways,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan.

On top of this crack down, the additional fines and demerits, the registered owner of the vehicle will also be on the hook for towing and storage fees.

Once the suspension has ended, the driver will need to visit a motor licence issuer to have their driver’s licence reprinted for a fee.

The current traffic laws has stunting result in a three day impoundment for the second and subsequent offences. Street racing currently has a 30-day impoundment but no license suspension, and exceeding the speed limit by 50 km/h has a seven day impoundment for every offence while doubling the speed limit only takes effect after the second offence.

Changes to legislation come into effect on March 1 with enforcement beginning at the start of May.