Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Saskatchewan street laws updated to crack down on stunting and street racing

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 11:32 am
1 min read
The Saskatchewan-wide traffic safety spotlight focused on one of the leading factors in fatal crashes. View image in full screen
New legislation coming into effect in May will crack down on Saskatchewan drivers who speed, stunt or street race. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Tougher penalties are coming for Saskatchewan drivers who stunt, street race or commit high-speed offences.

SGI announced that as of May 1, drivers caught exceeding the speed limit by more than 50 km/h or double the posted speed limit, stunting or street racing will receive a 30-day vehicle impoundment and seven day licence suspension.

Click to play video: 'SGI, Saskatoon police discuss risks of impaired driving, demonstrate impairment tests'
SGI, Saskatoon police discuss risks of impaired driving, demonstrate impairment tests

“Those dangerous activities put all road users at risk, and they have no place in our communities or on our highways,” said Minister Responsible for SGI Dustin Duncan.

Story continues below advertisement

On top of this crack down, the additional fines and demerits, the registered owner of the vehicle will also be on the hook for towing and storage fees.

Trending Now
Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Once the suspension has ended, the driver will need to visit a motor licence issuer to have their driver’s licence reprinted for a fee.

The current traffic laws has stunting result in a three day impoundment for the second and subsequent offences. Street racing currently has a 30-day impoundment but no license suspension, and exceeding the speed limit by 50 km/h has a seven day impoundment for every offence while doubling the speed limit only takes effect after the second offence.

Changes to legislation come into effect on March 1 with enforcement beginning at the start of May.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices