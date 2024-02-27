Saskatchewan teacher job action announced for Friday

Send this page to someone via email

More job action is being announced by Saskatchewan teachers as noon-hour supervision is being withdrawn for select school divisions on Friday.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said more than the required 48-hour notice is being given to give families time to make arrangements.

0:41 Saskatchewan classroom issues continue to hamper negotiations, STF president says

The affected school divisions facing this noon-hour withdrawal includes:

Story continues below advertisement

all schools in Conseil des écoles fransaskoises

all schools in Good Spirit School Division

all schools in Holy Family Catholic School Division

all schools in Horizon School Division

all schools in Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Job action has been announced for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with some school divisions taking part in rotating strikes, withdrawing noon-hour supervision or pulling extracurricular activities.

Saskatchewan teachers want topics like classroom size and complexity to be part of contract negotiations, but the provincial government refuses, saying that is the responsibility of school divisions.