Education

Saskatchewan teacher job action announced for Friday

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted February 27, 2024 10:33 am
1 min read
Additional job action has been announced by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. View image in full screen
Additional job action has been announced by the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu. HCY, RJB
More job action is being announced by Saskatchewan teachers as noon-hour supervision is being withdrawn for select school divisions on Friday.

The Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation said more than the required 48-hour notice is being given to give families time to make arrangements.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan classroom issues continue to hamper negotiations, STF president says'
Saskatchewan classroom issues continue to hamper negotiations, STF president says

The affected school divisions facing this noon-hour withdrawal includes:

  • all schools in Conseil des écoles fransaskoises
  • all schools in Good Spirit School Division
  • all schools in Holy Family Catholic School Division
  • all schools in Horizon School Division
  • all schools in Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division and Prince Albert Catholic School Division
Job action has been announced for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week, with some school divisions taking part in rotating strikes, withdrawing noon-hour supervision or pulling extracurricular activities.

Saskatchewan teachers want topics like classroom size and complexity to be part of contract negotiations, but the provincial government refuses, saying that is the responsibility of school divisions.

