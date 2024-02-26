Saskatchewan teachers’ job action: Which schools will be closed and when

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatchewan teachers are implementing a range of job actions Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, possibly creating some confusion for families.

Rotating teacher strikes, the withdrawal of noon-hour supervision and pulling extracurricular activities have been announced for a number of school divisions, some seeing multiple job actions.

1:15 Saskatchewan teachers extend job action to Wednesday amid negotiations

Here’s a list of the 21 school divisions facing job action this week, listing the day and what will be happening.

Story continues below advertisement

1:45 Addressing violence in the classroom: Sask. Teachers’ Federation

Chinook Teachers’ Association – All schools in Chinook School Division

A teacher strike will be taking place Tuesday.

Christ the Teacher Teachers’ Association – All schools in Christ the Teacher Catholic School Division

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Noon-hour supervision will be pulled on Wednesday.

Creighton Teachers’ Association – All schools in Creighton School Division

On Tuesday, extracurricular activities will be pulled.

Association des enseignantes et enseignants fransaskois – École Boréale (Ponteix)

A teacher strike will be taking place Tuesday.

Good Spirit Teachers’ Association – All schools in Good Spirit School Division

Extracurricular activities will be pulled on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Holy Trinity Teachers’ Association – All schools in Holy Trinity Catholic School Division

Noon-hour supervision will be pulled on Tuesday.

Horizon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Horizon School Division

Noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities will be pulled on Tuesday.

Île à la Crosse Teachers’ Association – All schools in Île à la Crosse School Division

A teacher strike will be taking place Tuesday. On Wednesday, noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities will be pulled.

Tri-West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Living Sky School Division, Light of Christ Catholic School Division and Sakewew High School (North Battleford)

Extracurricular activities will be pulled for Monday and Wednesday.

Lloydminster Teachers’ Association – All schools in Lloydminster Public School Division and Lloydminster Catholic School Division

A teacher strike will be taking place Tuesday.

Northern Area Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northern Lights School Division

Noon-hour supervision will be withdrawn on Monday.

North East Teachers’ Association – All schools in North East School Division

Noon-hour supervision will be pulled on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

North West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Northwest School Division

Extracurricular activities will be withdrawn for Monday. Strike scheduled for Tuesday.

Prairie South Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie South School Division

Extracurricular activities will be pulled for both Monday and Tuesday.

Prairie Valley Teachers’ Association – All schools in Prairie Valley School Division

A teacher strike will be taking place Tuesday. On Wednesday, noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities will be pulled.

Regina Catholic Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Catholic Schools

Noon-hour supervision and extracurricular activities will be pulled on Tuesday.

Regina Public Schools Teachers’ Association – All schools in Regina Public Schools

Extracurricular activities will be withdrawn on Tuesday. Noon-hour supervision will be pulled on Wednesday.

Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre

A teacher strike will be taking place on Tuesday for the Northwest campus in Neilburg and the Southwest campus in Swift Current. Extracurricular activities will be pulled for all campuses on Wednesday.

Saskatoon Teachers’ Association – All schools in Saskatoon Public Schools and Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools

Extracurricular activities will be withdrawn for Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

South East Cornerstone Teachers’ Association – All schools in South East Cornerstone School Division

Noon-hour supervision will be pulled on Tuesday.

Sun West Teachers’ Association – All schools in Sun West School Division

Noon-hour supervision will be pulled on Wednesday.