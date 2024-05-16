Menu

Canada

Carey Price to receive honorary doctorate from UNBC

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 16, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price will receive an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Northern British Columbia on May 31 at the school’s convocation ceremony.

The university highlighted Price’s NHL achievements, inspiration of Indigenous youth and philanthropy in Northern B.C. and Canada in its announcement Wednesday.

Price, who grew up in Anahim Lake, B.C., backstopped Canada to Olympic gold in 2014 and led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup final in 2021.

In 2015, he won the Hart Memorial Trophy as NHL MVP and the Northern Star Award as Canada’s top athlete.

The 36-year-old is under contract with the Canadiens through the 2025-26 season, but hasn’t played an NHL game since April 29, 2022, due to a debilitating knee injury.

Before the NHL, Price led an under-18 triple-A team from Williams Lake, B.C., to the 2002-03 provincial championship.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

