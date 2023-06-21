Carey Price and family bid au revoir to Quebec, selling Montreal home for $1.8M

The star goaltender of the Montreal Canadiens has officially packed up and moved his family out of the province.

Carey Price and his wife Angela Price, along with their three young children, left their massive home on Montreal’s south shore early Tuesday.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram stories, Angela Price captured their neighbours standing on their lawn to wave goodbye and chase after their car as the hockey legend’s family bid farewell.

Price and his family were headed to Kelowna, B.C., where they already have another residence where they spend the off-season.

While it’s not unusual for them to head out of Quebec for the summer, their three-story house in Candiac, just south of Montreal, is also up for sale. The five-bedroom grey mansion on a cul-de-sac is listed for a whopping $1.8 million.

Angela Price also penned a heartfelt message with a photo of the family on the front steps of their home.

“I don’t feel like it’s a goodbye to Montreal because we will be back so often but I do feel like it’s a goodbye to our home and our neighbourhood,” she wrote. “There’s a lot of feelings and emotions which I will go into later, already cried on the plane and we haven’t even taken off yet so I need to keep it pulled together for now.

“But our hearts will always be in Montreal.”

The Habs goalie has previously said he has no plans to retire, but he is on the long-term injured reserve. A lingering knee injury has prevented him from returning to the ice. Price also entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program for substance use in October 2021.

The 35-year-old, who is from Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Canadiens. The seven-time all-star was named the NHL’s most valuable player and top goaltender in 2015.

He won the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication in recognition of his struggle to return to the Canadiens’ net.

— with files from Global News’ Tim Sargeant and The Canadian Press