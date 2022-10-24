Carey Price, Canadiens goaltender, has no plans to retire ‘at this moment’

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Canadiens’ star goaltender Carey Price is still hoping he can return to the ice, but says his priority is to be free from pain on a daily basis.

The 35-year-old spoke to reporters Monday at the club’s training facility on the city’s south shore comes as he continues to deal with a lingering knee injury.

“We’ll have to take it step by step,” Price said. “I don’t have a plan to retire at this moment.”

The Vezina and Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy winner only played five games last season after an incredible playoff run where he led the Habs to the 2021 Stanley Cup finals.

Price’s injury has kept him from returning to the ice. He also entered the NHL/NHL Players’ Association joint player assistance program for substance use in October 2021.

Before this season got underway, general manager Kent Hughes said in September that Price would be placed on long-term injured reserve.

In the meantime, Price has been spending time with his family and his goal is “just to get healthy.” He has been focusing on rehabilitation for his knee, but it hasn’t been successful so far.

“That has been the real frustrating part,” Price said, adding he’s continuing to try and solve the problem without intrusive surgery. “I’m still holding out hope.”

When asked if he would be at peace if he weren’t able to get back in front of the net, Price said that’s something he hasn’t fully digested yet.

“I have always been a bit of an optimist and I am not giving up,” he said.

The goal from Anahim Lake, B.C., has spent his entire 14-season NHL career with the Habs. The seven-time all-star was named the NHL’s most valuable player and top goaltender in 2015.

He won the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy given to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication in recognition of his struggle to return to the Canadiens’ net.

