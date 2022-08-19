Carey Price may miss entire NHL season because of lingering knee injury

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes says there’s been no improvement in Carey Price’s condition, most likely sidelining the goalie for the entire season.

“We don’t expect Carey to be available for the start of the season. Quite frankly, I don’t know that there is a path for Carey to return this season through the rehab process,” Hughes said during a virtual media availability Thursday night.

The general manager says Carey Price’s diagnosis is discouraging. If the star goalie is ever going play again, Hughes says Price will need surgery.

“This summer, he went through the process of a shot to the knee, seeing if that would help. It did not,” said Hughes.

The netminder first underwent knee surgery during the offseason in 2021. Price faced multiple setbacks in his return to the ice including a rocky recovery and entering NHL’s player assistance program for substance abuse.

He managed to return to the ice last season for a total of five games, but hockey analyst Brian Wilde is uncertain if he will undergo more surgery.

“It’d be a very courageous and optimistic move to decide to go right back under the knife, yet another time in hopes at the age of 35, finding his form again,” said Wilde.

Habs fans fear Price has already played his last game in Canadiens colours.

“It’s sad because he’s a legendary hockey player,” said lifelong Habs fan Jacob Macdonald, “but he will be missed if he does not come back.”

Analysts expect Price to be placed on the long-term injury reserve, making salary space for the newly acquired Sean Monahan. The Canadiens acquired the forward from the Calgary Flames Thursday prompting questions about Price’s future.

Moshe Lander from the Concordia University economics department says if Price does not get placed on the LTIR, that will have the largest impact from a business standpoint.

“That’s the biggest implication, is that they’re now tied up with a lot of cash for somebody that’s dead weight to them at this point,” said Lander.

If the highly decorated gold medalist and trophy winner does not return, fans say it’s a shame he never hoisted a Stanley Cup especially after coming so close in 2021.

“He’s won absolutely everything except that one thing, and he’ll have to reconcile. But a lot of great hockey players don’t win that cup because it’s a team sport,” said Wilde.

Hughes says he will have more information on Price’s future after his medical exam at the start of training camp in September.

