Sports

Canadiens sign first round pick Filip Mesar to entry level contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2022 1:56 pm

The Montreal Canadiens have signed 2022 first-round pick Filip Mesar to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Canadiens selected the 18-year-old Slovak forward 26th overall, at the 2022 NHL draft.

It was the second Slovak selected by the Canadiens in the first round after they took Juraj Slafkovsky with the No. 1 pick.

The Canadiens signed Slafkovsky to an entry-level contract Wednesday.

Mesar had eight goals and eight assists in 37 games this past season with the Poprad HK in Slovakia’s Extraliga, and added three goals and an assist in six playoff games.

Mesar also recorded 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in seven games with Slovakia’s under-18 team.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
