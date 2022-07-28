Menu

Sports

Former NHL defenceman Robidas joins Canadiens’ coaching staff as assistant

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2022 10:43 am
Click to play video: 'Pointe-Claire native Mike Matheson excited to join Montreal Canadiens' Pointe-Claire native Mike Matheson excited to join Montreal Canadiens
Joining the Montreal Canadiens is nothing short of a dream come true for Mike Matheson. He was a huge Habs fan growing up in Pointe-Claire and now finds himself on the team. As Dan Spector reports, the Habs traded Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins to get him – Jul 18, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens have named former NHL defenceman Stephane Robidas as an assistant coach on Martin St. Louis’ staff.

The 45-year-old Robidas spent last season as head coach of the Magog Cantonniers in the Quebec U18 AAA Development Hockey League.

He led the team to a league title and was named a finalist for coach of the year.

Robidas had taken a job as an assistant coach with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Sherbrooke Phoenix last month, prior to accepting the offer from the Canadiens.

Read more: Habs sign top pick Slafkovsky to entry level deal, add depth in free agency

Robidas was selected by the Canadiens in the seventh round (164th overall) of the 1995 NHL draft. He had 57 goals and 201 assists over 937 regular-season games with Montreal, Dallas, Chicago, Anaheim and Toronto.

Robidas joins a rebuilding Canadiens club which finished with a league-worst 22-49-11 record in 2021-22, one season after advancing to the Stanley Cup final.

“We are very lucky to have someone of Stephane’s caliber join our coaching staff,” St. Louis said in a statement. “His recent experience as an NHL player, and his outstanding hockey background, will be excellent assets for the development of our players.”

St. Louis will be heading into his first full season as head coach. He took over as interim head coach on Feb. 9 after Dominique Ducharme was fired and signed a three-year contract on June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
