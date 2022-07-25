Menu

Canada

Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron helps save pilot after floatplane crash

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 25, 2022 11:59 am
In this 2019 photo, Montreal Canadiens left wing Paul Byron (41) skates with the puck in front of Arizona Coyotes center Phil Kessel (81) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Glendale, Ariz. Ross D. Franklin/AP Photo The Canadian Press. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron helped rescue a pilot of a floatplane that crashed Saturday in a lake in Quebec’s Laurentians region, northwest of Montreal.

The crash and the rescue occurred Saturday in Notre-Dame-du-Laus, Que., about 240 kilometres northwest of Montreal, and was first reported by French-language sports network Reseau des Sports.

Byron tweeted late Sunday that he and his father-in-law and brother-in-law helped rescue the pilot from the water.


The NHLer said most of the credit should to go Serge Labelle, a man on a watercraft who was first to arrive at the scene of the crashed plane.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec provincial police say the pilot was the only one on board and was injured but stable before being transported to hospital.

A Transportation Safety Board of Canada spokesman says the agency learned of the crash Saturday afternoon, adding that it did not deploy investigators but would follow up with provincial police and the pilot.

 

