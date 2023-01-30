Carey Price’s family plans to move from Montreal to B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price‘s wife, Angela, has made plans public that the family is moving to British Columbia.

“In general, I just feel sad that he’s leaving. It’s kind of a reality check,” said Sunil Peetush, a Canadiens fan who owns the Habs Cave, a 2,500-square-foot basement filled with Habs memorabilia, including of Price.

“We all kind of knew that this day was coming but I think this is how all Habs nation is feeling right now.”

While answering a Q&A on Instagram on Sunday, Angela Price said they will be moving to their custom-built home in Kelowna when their eldest child, Liv, finishes school.

“But I feel like we will come back for visits quite a bit,” Angela wrote.

Angela went on to explain they will likely be selling their home on Montreal’s South Shore.

“Hearing it through this sort of casual way through Instagram was surprising at first,” said Peetush, who adds he would’ve liked to hear the news through a more official announcement.

Global News hockey analyst Brian Wilde says he’s not surprised given Price’s love for the countryside.

“That he’s heading away from a cosmopolitan, cultural mecca like Montreal … that doesn’t surprise me, not even in the slightest,” Wilde said.

In addition, Price has been on the long-term injured reserve list since the start of the season.

Last October, the goalie spoke about his ongoing knee issue.

“I’m having some issues going up and down the stairs and carrying my kids up and down the stairs is difficult,” Price said during a press conference organized by the Canadiens.

The Canadiens organization is not commenting on the matter.

But for Wilde, Price’s health issues speak louder than words.

“I view this as a closing chapter exactly,” Wilde says. “There’s no way he’s playing hockey anymore again in my mind. This is it, Carey Price is done.”

For Habs fans like Peetush, it sure feels that way too.

“It’s definitely the end of an era,” Peetush said. “I got goosebumps you saying that, it’s sad.”

As for the organization’s future without Price, both Wilde and Peetush are optimistic that a new goalie will come along to fill his skates.