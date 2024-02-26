Menu

Canada

Man in his 60s seriously injured after being hit by van in downtown Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 26, 2024 12:25 pm
1 min read
Police on scene after a pedestrian-involved collision on Feb. 26, 2024. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a pedestrian-involved collision on Feb. 26, 2024. Ron Dhaliwal / Global News
Toronto police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in the city’s downtown core on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Alexander and Yonge streets, just north of College Street, for a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 60s to a local trauma centre in serious condition.

There is no word on if the driver remained at the scene.

Police were at the scene investigating the collision.

