Man in his 60s seriously injured after being hit by van in downtown Toronto

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a pedestrian was taken to hospital after being hit by a van in the city’s downtown core on Monday.

Emergency crews were called to Alexander and Yonge streets, just north of College Street, for a pedestrian-involved collision.

Paramedics told Global News they took a man in his 60s to a local trauma centre in serious condition.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

There is no word on if the driver remained at the scene.

Police were at the scene investigating the collision.

COLLISION

Alexander St/Yonge St

– reports pedestrian struck by van

– man taken to hospital, condition unknown

Police on scene investigating.#GO428680 ^vk — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) February 26, 2024