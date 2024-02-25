Menu

Canada

Blaze in Regina neighbourhood forces evacuation of dozens, injures 2

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted February 25, 2024 5:11 pm
1 min read
Regina fire crews responding to a second fire in the 200 block of Centennial Street on Sunday, after the same building previously went up in flames on Saturday night. View image in full screen
Regina fire crews responding to a second fire in the 200 block of Centennial Street on Sunday, after the same building previously went up in flames on Saturday night. Moos Imran / Global News
Officials say a blaze on Saturday night in a Regina neighbourhood forced the evacuation of dozens and injured two people.

Shortly after 9 p.m., crews were called to the 200 block of Centennial Street for a fire.

Three children among fatalities of Davidson, Sask house fire

Over 50 people were forced out of their homes and later residents explained seeing more smoke coming from the building and ended up calling firefighters back to the scene.

Fire crews arrived and the flame appeared to reignite on its own and in a matter of minutes it was extinguished.

The initial fire which began Saturday night shocked some residents in the area. “Oh, immediately, I was like kinda stunned, like is this really happening? You always hear about fires but you never hear like it could be right there in your neighbourhood or in neighbouring apartment units,” said Jerit Mitchell, a resident of the area.

Justine Rombaut lives around the block from unit that was on fire.

“There was a banging on the door and I’m a single mom, I was doing dishes, so I kind of ignored it, and then I decided okay maybe I’ll check the door out and these people were just screaming fire, at the top of their lungs and so I had to race back into my house to get my kids awake and I shook them, shook them and told them to get dressed,” she added.

In total, 16 nearby homes were evacuated by fire crews and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Several questions remain unanswered such as the extent of the damage, the condition of the two people injured and how they were injured but officials say they hope to have more information on Monday.

— With files from Global’s Moosa Imran

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

