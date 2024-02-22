Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP determine woman whose remains found in Red Pheasant Cree Nation was last seen in area

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 6:18 pm
1 min read
Police release photos of Candie Pritchard whose remains were found outside a residence on the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Investigation determined she was last seen in the area.
Police release photos of Candie Pritchard whose remains were found outside a residence on the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Investigation determined she was last seen in the area. Photo submitted / Saskatchewan RCMP
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes investigators have determined that 44-year-old Candie Pritchard was last seen in the Red Pheasant Cree Nation.

On Feb. 5, the Battlefords RCMP received a report of human remains that were located outside a residence on the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Two days later, an autopsy identified Pritchard of Rabbit Lake, Sask.

Police investigation has determined her death is suspicious.

RCMP determine woman whose remains found in Red Pheasant Cree Nation was last seen in area - image
Photo submitted / Saskatchewan RCMP
Trending Now

“Pritchard was last seen in the Red Pheasant Cree Nation area and at several residences on Red Pheasant Cree Nation around the first week of Jan. 2024,” police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigators are seeking more information from the public about Candie’s whereabouts that first week of January.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Anyone who has seen or spoken to Pritchard in the community of Red Pheasant Cree Nation is asked to contact police at 306-446-1720 or 310-RCMP. People can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers.

Police stated no charges have been laid and the investigation into her death continues.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices