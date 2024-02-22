RCMP determine woman whose remains found in Red Pheasant Cree Nation was last seen in area

Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes investigators have determined that 44-year-old Candie Pritchard was last seen in the Red Pheasant Cree Nation.
On Feb. 5, the Battlefords RCMP received a report of human remains that were located outside a residence on the Red Pheasant Cree Nation. Two days later, an autopsy identified Pritchard of Rabbit Lake, Sask.
Police investigation has determined her death is suspicious.
“Pritchard was last seen in the Red Pheasant Cree Nation area and at several residences on Red Pheasant Cree Nation around the first week of Jan. 2024,” police stated.
“Investigators are seeking more information from the public about Candie’s whereabouts that first week of January.”
Anyone who has seen or spoken to Pritchard in the community of Red Pheasant Cree Nation is asked to contact police at 306-446-1720 or 310-RCMP. People can also submit information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers.
Police stated no charges have been laid and the investigation into her death continues.
