Human remains found in Calgary river identified

Human remains that were found on June 12, 2022 on the east side of the Bow River, around 100 metres south of the Calf Robe Bridge, have been identified, Calgary police confirmed.

🔵 UPDATE 🔵 In July 2022, we asked for public assistance to help identify a man who was found deceased in the Bow River, approx. 100 metres south of the Calf Robe Bridge. In May 2023, we released an additional composite sketch asking for public assistance in hopes of… pic.twitter.com/zQAiqsdjzY — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) February 22, 2024

On May 15 2023, police released a composite sketch and requested assistance from the public to help identify the man.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed the death was not suspicious but police were unable to find information on his identity.

“The man has since been identified. As the death is deemed non-criminal in nature, no further information will be released,” Calgary police said in a statement Thursday.