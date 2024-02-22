Menu

Crime

Human remains found in Calgary river identified

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted February 22, 2024 4:55 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Dead body found in upper Mount Royal alley: Calgary police'
Dead body found in upper Mount Royal alley: Calgary police
A Calgarian out walking their dog Sunday morning made a grisly discovery as they came across a body in an alley, according to police. Craig Momney has the details – Jul 3, 2022
Human remains that were found on June 12, 2022 on the east side of the Bow River, around 100 metres south of the Calf Robe Bridge, have been identified, Calgary police confirmed.

On May 15 2023, police released a composite sketch and requested assistance from the public to help identify the man.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner deemed the death was not suspicious but police were unable to find information on his identity.

“The man has since been identified. As the death is deemed non-criminal in nature, no further information will be released,” Calgary police said in a statement Thursday.

Body discovered at seventh high-risk encampment tear down in Edmonton
