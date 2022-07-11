Calgary police release sketch to help identify body found in Bow River

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police say they’ve exhausted all traditional methods in identifying the body of a dead man who was found in the Bow River in June.

“Although his death is believed to be non-criminal, we are releasing a composite sketch in hopes of generating information that may lead to his identification and the notification of his next of kin,” police said in a news release on Monday.

The man — believed to be 30 to 50 years old — was found June 12 on the east side of the Bow River, roughly 100 metres south of the Calf Robe Bridge.

The Calgary Fire Department were called in to retrieve the body and the death was deemed not suspicious by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Story continues below advertisement

“We know that somewhere out there a family is looking for answers about their loved one and we hope the public will be able to help us bring those answers home,” said Cst. Gord Fraser of the CPS missing persons team.

Police said they estimate the man was about six-foot-four-inches tall, approximately 245 pounds and was bald or had a shaved head. CPS believe the man was experiencing homelessness prior to his death.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers on its website.

1:03 Dead body found in upper Mount Royal alley: Calgary police Dead body found in upper Mount Royal alley: Calgary police – Jul 3, 2022