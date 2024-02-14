Menu

Crime

Charge stayed in largest cocaine seizure in Edmonton police history

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted February 14, 2024 11:41 am
1 min read
Photo of 40.5 kg of cocaine (approximate street value of $1,800,000) seized by Edmonton police on Oct. 27, 2023. View image in full screen
Photo of 40.5 kg of cocaine (approximate street value of $1,800,000) seized by Edmonton police on Oct. 27, 2023. Global News
A drug charge laid in what Edmonton police called the biggest cocaine seizure in their history has been stayed.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada confirmed Wednesday that a stay of proceedings was entered in the case of Randhir Singh Gill on Jan 10.

“As no reasons were provided on the record, we have no further information to provide,” spokesperson Nathalie Houle said in a statement to Global News.

Edmonton police found 40.5 kilograms of cocaine inside a vehicle during a traffic stop on Oct. 27, 2023.

The cocaine had a street value of about $1.8 million, police said at the time.

“The 40.5-kilogram seizure was the largest single-location seizure of cocaine in Edmonton Police Service history,” Insp. Lance Parker said in November.

Gill was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking in the case.

When a stay of proceedings is entered, prosecutors have one year to bring the charges back.

Global News has reached out to Gill’s lawyer for comment.

