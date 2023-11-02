‘Biggest cocaine seizure in EPS history’ made by Edmonton gang suppression team

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made and charges laid after Edmonton police found 40.5 kilograms of cocaine — with a street value of about $1.8 million — inside a vehicle during a traffic stop Oct. 27.

“This is the single biggest cocaine seizure in EPS history,” said Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart of the Edmonton Police Service guns and gangs section. “This will undoubtedly make a dent in this suspect’s illicit drug network as we work to stop those that are preying on our vulnerable community members.”

Police started investigating a 40-year-old man believed to be involved in drug trafficking in September, the EPS said Thursday.

The investigation led to a traffic stop with the suspect on Friday, Oct. 27, when cocaine was found in his vehicle and he was arrested.

Randhir Singh Gill, 40, was charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. He is expected to appear in court on Nov. 8.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.