Manitoba RCMP seizes cocaine in pair of drug investigations over two days

The Manitoba RCMP say they raided two homes at Misipawistik Cree Nation as part of a pair of separate drug investigations over two days.
Officers from the Grand Rapids detachment arrested a 53-year-old man on April 24, after a search turned up 140 grams of cocaine, a small quantity of crack, and drug paraphernalia.
The man faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The next day, in a separate search, officers seized six grams of cocaine, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.
A 33-year-old man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, has been charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.
A second suspect, 52, faces a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge, and was released with an upcoming court date.
The RCMP continues to investigate.
