Crime

Manitoba RCMP seizes cocaine in pair of drug investigations over two days

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2024 3:22 pm
1 min read
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP
The Manitoba RCMP say they raided two homes at Misipawistik Cree Nation as part of a pair of separate drug investigations over two days.

Officers from the Grand Rapids detachment arrested a 53-year-old man on April 24, after a search turned up 140 grams of cocaine, a small quantity of crack, and drug paraphernalia.

The man faces two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP April 24.
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP April 24. Manitoba RCMP
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP April 24.
Contraband seized by Manitoba RCMP April 25. Manitoba RCMP

The next day, in a separate search, officers seized six grams of cocaine, as well as cash and drug paraphernalia.

A 33-year-old man, who was wanted on an outstanding warrant, has been charged with drug possession, possession for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime.

A second suspect, 52, faces a possession for the purpose of trafficking charge, and was released with an upcoming court date.

The RCMP continues to investigate.

