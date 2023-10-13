AK-47, fentanyl and cocaine seized in Red Deer drug trafficking investigation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Four firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, were seized in Red Deer, as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation, police say. Three people were charged, including an armed robbery suspect.

ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU) joined forces on the year-long investigation, which ended with arrests in late September. The investigation resulted in more than $325,000 worth of drugs being seized, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Three people were arrested, including a suspect police believe is responsible for the Innisfail Super 8 robbery that occurred on May 29.

Brandon Robertson, 27, was arrested for the robbery-related offences on June 6. Police allege Robertson was also involved in drug trafficking.

Despite Robertson’s arrest, the investigation proceeded, and additional suspects were identified.

1:52 RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home

Three Red Deer homes were searched, and a large amount of drugs and firearms were seized, including:

AK-47 rifle with magazine

three handguns and prohibited magazines

1,573 grams of fentanyl

78 grams of methamphetamine

34 grams of cocaine

265 grams of a cocaine buffing agent

32 oxycodone and morphine pills

View image in full screen Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU). Alberta RCMP Media Group

The AK-47, which is banned in Canada, was seized from an apartment in the Clearview Ridge neighbourhood along with ammunition. Police say they are launching an investigation into how the semi-automatic rifle was acquired. Meanwhile, one of the handguns seized was confirmed to have been previously stolen in the Vermillion, Alta., area, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU). Alberta RCMP Media Group

“A seizure like this shows the nexus of violence and the drug trade. Taking firearms out of the hands of organized crime prevents anyone from being further victimized and ensures our community remains a safe place,” ALERT Insp. Brad Lundeen said in a statement Friday.

“Officers from ALERT and RCMP’s Central Alberta Crime Reduction Team worked seamlessly to identify and target a group (of) criminal(s) actively engaged in robbery and drug trafficking in our province. The abundance of weapons seized further identifies the risk that these individuals pose to our community,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

2:08 Canada, U.S. and Mexico looking to combat fentanyl overdose crisis together

Robertson is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, numerous firearms offences and failure to comply with release conditions.

Story continues below advertisement

Adrian Lazzaro, 41, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Nicholas Wales, 26, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and possession of an unauthorized device.

Robertson’s bail was denied and he remains in police custody. His next court is slated for Jan. 5, 2024.

Lazzaro and Wales were both released and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

2:05 N.S. police and Homeland Security in U.S. show off ‘extraordinary’ cocaine bust

Mounties are asking members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.