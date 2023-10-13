Menu

Crime

AK-47, fentanyl and cocaine seized in Red Deer drug trafficking investigation: RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 13, 2023 12:35 pm
Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CRU). View image in full screen
Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU). Alberta RCMP Media Group
Four firearms, including an AK-47 rifle, were seized in Red Deer, as part of a fentanyl trafficking investigation, police say. Three people were charged, including an armed robbery suspect.

ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU) joined forces on the year-long investigation, which ended with arrests in late September. The investigation resulted in more than $325,000 worth of drugs being seized, according to police.

Three people were arrested, including a suspect police believe is responsible for the Innisfail Super 8 robbery that occurred on May 29.

Brandon Robertson, 27, was arrested for the robbery-related offences on June 6. Police allege Robertson was also involved in drug trafficking.

Despite Robertson’s arrest, the investigation proceeded, and additional suspects were identified.

Click to play video: 'RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home'
RCMP seize 121 guns from Wawanesa, Man. home

Three Red Deer homes were searched, and a large amount of drugs and firearms were seized, including:

  • AK-47 rifle with magazine
  • three handguns and prohibited magazines
  • 1,573 grams of fentanyl
  • 78 grams of methamphetamine
  • 34 grams of cocaine
  • 265 grams of a cocaine buffing agent
  • 32 oxycodone and morphine pills
ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) collaborated on the year-long investigation, which concluded with arrests in late September 2023. The investigation resulted in more than $325,000 worth of drugs seized. View image in full screen
Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU). Alberta RCMP Media Group

The AK-47, which is banned in Canada, was seized from an apartment in the Clearview Ridge neighbourhood along with ammunition. Police say they are launching an investigation into how the semi-automatic rifle was acquired. Meanwhile, one of the handguns seized was confirmed to have been previously stolen in the Vermillion, Alta., area, according to police.

Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU). View image in full screen
Items seized by ALERT Red Deer’s organized crime team and the RCMP’s Central Alberta District crime reduction unit (CRU). Alberta RCMP Media Group

“A seizure like this shows the nexus of violence and the drug trade. Taking firearms out of the hands of organized crime prevents anyone from being further victimized and ensures our community remains a safe place,” ALERT Insp. Brad Lundeen said in a statement Friday.

“Officers from ALERT and RCMP’s Central Alberta Crime Reduction Team worked seamlessly to identify and target a group (of) criminal(s) actively engaged in robbery and drug trafficking in our province. The abundance of weapons seized further identifies the risk that these individuals pose to our community,” RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.

Click to play video: 'Canada, U.S. and Mexico looking to combat fentanyl overdose crisis together'
Canada, U.S. and Mexico looking to combat fentanyl overdose crisis together

Robertson is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime, numerous firearms offences and failure to comply with release conditions.

Adrian Lazzaro, 41, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Nicholas Wales, 26, is charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of an unauthorized firearm and possession of an unauthorized device.

Robertson’s bail was denied and he remains in police custody. His next court is slated for Jan. 5, 2024.

Lazzaro and Wales were both released and are scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

Click to play video: 'N.S. police and Homeland Security in U.S. show off ‘extraordinary’ cocaine bust'
N.S. police and Homeland Security in U.S. show off ‘extraordinary’ cocaine bust

Mounties are asking members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community to contact local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous.

