65 kilograms of cocaine, bound for Calgary, seized at B.C. border

A significant seizure of cocaine at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry in Surrey has led to a recommendation of charges.

On July 16, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials discovered 65 kilograms of cocaine inside four boxes on a commercial truck.

The driver, a resident of Edmonton, was carrying a shipment of dried goods that was on its way to Calgary.

“The driver was arrested and taken into custody by the BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, along with the suspected narcotics,” CBSA staff said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing, and B.C. RCMP is recommending numerous criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

“The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service,” said Nina Patel, the CBSA’s regional director for the Pacific region.

The B.C. RCMP’s officer in charge of the federal serious and organized crime unit said this operation, and others like this, are crucial in combatting the ongoing drug crisis in the province.

“This successful interdiction has prevented large quantities of illicit drugs that are often laced with deadly opioids, from making their way into our communities,” said Supt. Jillian Wellard.

Global News has reached out to the BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for more information.