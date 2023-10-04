Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

65 kilograms of cocaine, bound for Calgary, seized at B.C. border

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 4, 2023 5:06 pm
CBSA officials seized 65kg of cocaine at a B.C. border in the summer. View image in full screen
The Canadian Border Services Agency seized 65 kilograms of cocaine at a B.C. border in July 2023, it said in a Wed. Oct. 4, 2023 press release. Handout/CBSA
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A significant seizure of cocaine at the Pacific Highway Commercial port of entry in Surrey has led to a recommendation of charges.

On July 16, Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officials discovered 65 kilograms of cocaine inside four boxes on a commercial truck.

The driver, a resident of Edmonton, was carrying a shipment of dried goods that was on its way to Calgary.

“The driver was arrested and taken into custody by the BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit, along with the suspected narcotics,” CBSA staff said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing, and B.C. RCMP is recommending numerous criminal charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Click to play video: 'Suspects convicted in 2018 ‘super lab’ drug bust'
Suspects convicted in 2018 ‘super lab’ drug bust

“The cocaine seizure announced today is a direct result of the hard work and expertise of our CBSA officers and detector dog service,” said Nina Patel, the CBSA’s regional director for the Pacific region.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. RCMP’s officer in charge of the federal serious and organized crime unit said this operation, and others like this, are crucial in combatting the ongoing drug crisis in the province.

“This successful interdiction has prevented large quantities of illicit drugs that are often laced with deadly opioids, from making their way into our communities,” said Supt. Jillian Wellard.

Global News has reached out to the BC RCMP’s Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit for more information.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Cold Cases'
Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Cold Cases
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices