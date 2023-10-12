Menu

Crime

2 people dead after crash: Red Deer RCMP

By Megan Yamoah Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 3:24 pm
A file photo of police tape. Red Deer RCMP say two people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township road 391 on Wednesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A file photo of police tape. Red Deer RCMP say two people are dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 391 on Wednesday afternoon. Graeme Roy / CP
Two people from Red Deer are dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 391 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m., Red Deer RCMP traffic services, fire and EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

RCMP collision analysts were called to the scene and their investigation determined that a Ford Fusion was initially travelling north on Highway 2A. Police say the Fusion made a U-turn on Township Road 391, across Highway 2A and failed to yield to on-coming traffic. The Fusion pulled out in front of a Dodge pickup truck and was hit.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 76-year-old woman from Red Deer, was declared dead at the scene. The passenger, an 81-year-old man also from Red Deer, was taken to the hospital by EMS and died, according to police.

The man driving the Dodge 3500 alone was not physically injured.

“Red Deer RCMP send their condolences to the family of the deceased,” police said in a statement Thursday.

