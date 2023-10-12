2 people dead after crash: Red Deer RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people from Red Deer are dead after a crash at the intersection of Highway 2A and Township Road 391 on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say shortly after 2 p.m., Red Deer RCMP traffic services, fire and EMS responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash.

RCMP collision analysts were called to the scene and their investigation determined that a Ford Fusion was initially travelling north on Highway 2A. Police say the Fusion made a U-turn on Township Road 391, across Highway 2A and failed to yield to on-coming traffic. The Fusion pulled out in front of a Dodge pickup truck and was hit.

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 76-year-old woman from Red Deer, was declared dead at the scene. The passenger, an 81-year-old man also from Red Deer, was taken to the hospital by EMS and died, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man driving the Dodge 3500 alone was not physically injured.

“Red Deer RCMP send their condolences to the family of the deceased,” police said in a statement Thursday.