Crime

Arrests follow drug investigation by Winnipeg police

By Talha Hashmani Global News
Posted October 12, 2023 3:37 pm
Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen on Sept. 2, 2021, at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski
Two people are in custody following an investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service into drug trafficking.

Police say officers with the city’s guns and gangs unit began their investigation this month, looking into a male suspect and the trafficking of drugs in the city’s north end. A search warrant was executed on Oct. 7 at the suspect’s residence in the 400 block of Pritchard Avenue. Various items were seized as evidence, including firearms, ammunition, drugs and property believed to have been stolen.

Five individuals were arrested without incident, police say. Three of them were released without any charges.

A 53-year-old and a 32-year-old were detained in custody. They face a number of charges, including the possession of firearms and the possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Officials said any items they believe were stolen are being investigated, with their rightful owners being identified.

