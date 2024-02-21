Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Peterborough County endorses 2024 budget with 5.69% tax hike

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 21, 2024 4:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Peterborough County Council passes on options to cut proposed tax rate'
Peterborough County Council passes on options to cut proposed tax rate
RELATED: In early February 2024, budget talks resumed in Peterborough County council. Councillors went back and forth to try and reduce the proposed 6.6 per cent tax levy. Robert Lothian reports – Feb 7, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Peterborough County council has endorsed the 2024 budget with a 6.29 per cent taxy levy, which equates to a 5.69 per cent tax rate increase for a homeowner.

The tax rate increase is approximately $21.81 for every $100,000 in residential assessment. It’s down from the initial 6.6 per cent proposed during budget meetings earlier this month.

The county includes the townships of Selwyn, Asphodel-Norwood, Douro-Dummer, Cavan-Monaghan, Havelock-Belmont-Methuen and North Kawartha, and the Municipality of Trent Lakes.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The county says staff were tasked with presenting a budget that is both “responsible and comprehensive.”

“They successfully fulfilled that mandate,” stated County warden Bonnie Clark. “This budget will enable the County to tackle both operational and capital infrastructure needs, all while managing the challenges of inflation and the cost of living that persistently affect our ratepayers as well as the County’s operations, finances, and those of our service provider partners.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The levy increase of 6.29 per cent includes a dedicated infrastructure levy set at 2.5 per cent, an increase of 2.57 per cent for the operating budget and an increase of 1.22 per cent for the shared services budget.

The budget noted the tax increase was impacted by several factors including rising staff salaries and benefits due to inflation, share services and roadway repairs.

More to come…

More on Money
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices