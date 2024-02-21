3 chemical irritant assaults in Saint John, N.B. ‘may be connected’: police

Send this page to someone via email

The Saint John Police Force is investigating three assaults involving a chemical irritant in the last few days.

In a release, police say the first assault happened Saturday night at 10:36 p.m., when a bus driver was dropping off one male and two female teenagers on King Street Uptown.

“After exiting the bus, the male sprayed a chemical irritant into the bus,” the release said. “The suspects fled on foot and were not located at the time.”

The bus driver was treated at the scene by emergency medical services.

One suspect was wearing a red hoodie, blue pants and a backpack. Another had long curly hair and the third was wearing their hair up in a bun.

Then, on Tuesday, police were called to Technology Drive around 7:10 p.m., where a 13-year-old had “allegedly been robbed of his belongings and sprayed with a chemical irritant while walking along the road.”

“The suspect vehicle was described as a dark coloured vehicle and the victim heard a female voice before being assaulted,” the release said.

The teen was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

One hour later, police were called to Princess Elizabeth School, where a 52-year-old taxi driver had also been sprayed with a chemical irritant.

According to police, the driver had picked up a male and a female at a grocery store on Somerset Street, and drove them to the school. When they exited the vehicle, the male sprayed the driver with a chemical irritant before fleeing on foot.

The driver was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male suspect is described as being in his late teens with an average build and dark hair, wearing a matching brown and white tracksuit with the hood up, white and black Nike sneakers, and a white flat-beaked ball cap.

The female suspect is described as being in her mid-to-late teens, with an average build and blond hair. She was wearing grey sweatpants, a maroon Harvard University hoodie, and black headphones or earmuffs.

Police say the major crime unit is investigating the incidents.

“Detectives are exploring the possibility that these incidents may be connected,” the release said.

“They are appealing for witnesses or anyone in the area that has video footage or surveillance of the incidents at the time they occurred.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.