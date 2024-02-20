Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Dozens of vehicles pulled from the road in Abbotsford road safety blitz

By Simon Little & Grace Ke Global News
Posted February 20, 2024 9:41 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Commercial vehicle blitz in Abbotsford find 268 violations out of 87 inspections'
Commercial vehicle blitz in Abbotsford find 268 violations out of 87 inspections
WATCH: Major commercial vehicle blitz in Abbotsford on Tuesday, involving police from all over the Lower Mainland, ensuring truck drivers are complying with the rules. Some were able to fix minor issues on the spot, while others were forced to pay the price. Grace Ke reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Police and partner agencies were out in full force as they held a major commercial vehicle safety blitz in Abbotsford, B.C., on Tuesday.

Abbotsford officers were joined by police from across the Lower Mainland, including Vancouver, Surrey, Burnaby and Delta, as well as members of the Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement branch.

In total, 40 officers were at Marshall Road near Mount Lehman, inspecting vehicles.

Click to play video: 'New numbers cast doubts on safety of commercial trucks in Metro Vancouver'
New numbers cast doubts on safety of commercial trucks in Metro Vancouver

“We take this stuff seriously,” Abbotsford police Const. Scott McLure told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

“We need to make sure when that vehicle leaves the yard it’s leaving safely and we don’t have to worry about causing a fatal collision anywhere between here and Arizona, going down into Mexico.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

Problems range from improperly-secured loads to problems with lights to serious mechanical defects.

McLure said many drivers are caught with a minor problem that can be fixed by the driver on the roadside, or quickly repaired on-site by calling in a mechanic.

But he said there is no shortage of problems serious enough that they require vehicles to be towed away.

“Statistically we have about a 66 per cent out-of-service rate, so what that means is that we are finding issues that need to be resolved before the vehicle can be put back on the road,” he said.

“It’s not one thing specifically we are seeing, we are just seeing a wide variety of carelessness on the part of maybe drivers, maybe companies, maybe managers.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'More safety training for truckers, upgrades on B.C. highway infrastructure needed'
More safety training for truckers, upgrades on B.C. highway infrastructure needed

Out of 87 inspections completed Tuesday, officers identified 268 violations, including 70 that met the “out of service” criteria.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this month, Burnaby RCMP revealed troubling statistics from enforcement its officers spearheaded in 2023.

Of the more than 1,700 trucks inspected, 999 (58 per cent) were placed “out of service.” Officers observed nearly 4,000 violations and issued just under 1,300 tickets.

Tuesday’s blitz came as the province ratchets up its road safety enforcement efforts in the wake of dozens of overpass strikes involving commercial vehicles.

Last week, the province cancelled the fleet licence of a B.C. company whose trucks had been involved in six overpass strikes in recent years.

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices